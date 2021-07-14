As indoor dining is set to resume, Gardaí urge people to avoid becoming victims of crime while on nights out

As indoor dining is due to re-open to parts of the population next week, Gardaí have urged people to plan their nights out to avoid becoming a victim of crime.

A Garda spokesperson said: "We urge people to think about the impact of their actions on themselves and others of being involved in assaults and advise people to be streetwise when they are out and about.

"Assaults are needless and avoidable.

"They are usually carried out by males against males aged between 18 and 39 years of age.

"The assaults typically take place in and around public places (streets, roads, pubs and hotels) between 8pm and 5am at the weekend."

A spokesperson for Meath Crime Prevention added: "Plan your night out; how are you getting there and back?

"Let someone know where you are going and when you’ll be back.

"Avoid walking alone and in dark places. Be wary of your surroundings and mind your property.

"Never attempt to reason with drunk or aggressive people. Walk away and look for help."