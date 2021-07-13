LATEST: Newbridge is one safest places in Ireland for Covid-19

The wider Newbridge area has the lowest Covid-19 infection rate in the county — and is over half the national incidence level of the virus.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Newbridge Local Electoral Area (LEA) up to July 5 was 50.7, based on a population of 35,482.

This number is more than half the national average of 117.7 for the same fortnightly period.

The number of confirmed cases in Newbridge during that two-week period was 18.

Overall, County Kildare has a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people of 89 - compared to the highest - 356 in County Donegal and the lowest - 37 in County Leitrim.

These are the first time county by county breakdown of Covid-19 figures are available since a May 16 ransomware attack — the most significant in the history of the state — crashed IT systems within the HSE.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Twitter at the weekend that the datahub facility for 14 day case rates by Local Electoral Area was “now back up and running after the cyber attack”.

He added: “It’s going to be important in the face of a surge in Delta cases to keep local communities informed.”

The data is based on official figures provided by the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

After Newbridge, the next lowest area in the county is Kildare LEA which had 18 confirmed cases in the two weeks up to July 5 and an incidence rate per 100,000 people of 70.

Clane LEA had a total of 20 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 people of 70.3.

Athy LEA had 22 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 population of 82.9.

Naas had 31 confirmed cases during the two week period and a rate per 100,000 of population of 79.2.

Areas of North Kildare are showing the highest concentration of Covid-19 cases.

Leixlip LEA had 22 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 people of 138.7 — which is higher than the national average.

Maynooth LEA had 30 confirmed cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 100.9.

Celbridge LEA had 20 Covid-19 cases and a rate per 100,000 population of 92.5.

HSE boss Paul Reid told a recent Oireachtas Health Committee last month that the immediate cost of the cyber attack amounted to well over €100 million euro but that this will rise much higher when other factors are included.

He also warned that the HSE may “not have seen the worst” of the attack.

An organised criminal gang of cyber criminals based in Russia, blamed for being be behind the HSE attack, later demanded a multi-million euro ransom or it would release patient data.