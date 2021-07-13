Work begins to add two classrooms to Leixlip school

Work has begun at Leixlip Educate Together National School to add two new classrooms to the newly established and rapidly developing primary school.

Currently in temporary accommodation on the grounds of Leixlip United Football Club, the school was established in 2019 after the parents of Leixlip voted for an Educate Together school in their town.

The school quickly became known for its child-centred learning philosophies and the pupils enjoy a learning experiences both in their outdoor learning space and inside in the spacious, bright and well-equipped classroom.

All Educate Together schools are coeducational and democratically run and are committed to providing an equality-based, child-centred education.

Mary McDowell (Principal, Leixlip ETNS) said:

The school welcomes all children. No child will ever be asked their religion as part of the enrolment process. While in school, no child will be separated or treated differently in any way due to their religious or philosophical beliefs.

The school recently partnered up with Kids Inc after-school care providers and parents are delighted to be able to avail of on-site after-school care. This is particularly important to the many parents who will be gradually returning to the office or workplace in the coming months.

The Educate Together model is founded on a legal commitment to parents, staff and children to run schools based on equality and respect. The core principles of Educate Together’s primary schools are:

Equality-based

All children have equal access to the school and no one religion or worldview is given priority over another within the school.

Co-educational

All children are encouraged to explore their full range of abilities and are provided with equal opportunities regardless of their gender or identity.

Child-centred

Our child-centred approach means that we put children at the heart of all policies and practices and involve them in decision-making where appropriate.

Democratically-run

Educate Together run schools on a democratic basis, encouraging active participation by parents and students in the daily life of the school whilst positively affirming the professional role of the teachers.

The school still has a limited number of places available for September 2021 for children from junior infants to second class.

For more information email the school at leixlipetns@gmail.com.