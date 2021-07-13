Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, July 13

The death has occurred of Joshua Reilly

Graffin, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 TR83 / Kildare / Offaly



Joshua Reilly, Graffin, Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 10th of July, Age 6, unexpectedly to the inexpressible grief of his heart broken parents Jennifer and Lorcan, Brother Shane, grandparents Ellen, Joseph and Declan, aunt Siobhan, uncle Liam, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 12 pm. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Joshua's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlivelive.ie/templemoreparish

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Doody

Scarlets Town, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Newcastle West, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Father of the late Colin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, daughters Danielle and Deborah, sons Shane and Niall, son-in-law Peter, daughters-in-law Aisling and Katie, his adored 12 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Dan Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal from his residence on Wednesday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown, for Requiem Mass at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dan's funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Farewell friends Facebook page.

www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/

The death has occurred of Alfred (Fred) Gallagher

Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Kildare / Enniskillen, Fermanagh



Gallagher, Alfred (Fred), Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Ballycassidy, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, July 10th 2021, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved husband of the late May. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Emma, granddaughters Kayleigh and Hannah, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Fred (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Fred's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Fred's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Maynooth at approx. 10:30am and will travel via his late residence in Maynooth Park, Maynooth and then proceeding to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Brendan Gaughan

Dun Cuilinn, Ballysax, The Curragh, Kildare



Formerly of The Curragh Camp. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving mother Mary, sons Craig and Gary, brothers Tommy and Mark, sisters Elizabeth, Bridget, Karina and Catherine, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Brendan Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal from his residence on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross cemetery, Suncroft. Brendan's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Teddy Kelly

26 Ashville, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents James and Marie, brothers Fr. Leopold, John and Jimmy and sister Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, children Leo, Antoinette and James, brother Rickey, sister Marjorie, son-in-law Ken, daughter-in-law Suzanne, sisters-in-law Vera and Rene, grandchildren Caoimhe, Conor, Ronan, Tadhg and Ellen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal from his residence at 10.30 am on Wednesday morning (July 14th) to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

House private Wednesday morning, please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.