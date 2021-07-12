Data needed to tackle Kildare childcare shortage

Kildare County Council meeting report

More information should be made available to tackle the shortage of childcare places in Kildare.

Cllr Angela Feeney said that the reality is that parents and providers “are so frustrated” because parents cannot get places for their babies and young children and providers cannot get new or additional premises.

At the same time the ‘anecdotal evidence’ is saying there isn’t a problem.

Cllr Feeney wants Kildare County Council to have access to survey information, gathered by Pobal — which works to support communities and local agencies toward achieving social inclusion and development.

The annual survey was developed by Pobal on behalf of the Department of Children and Youth Affairs in consultation with key stakeholders in the early learning and care and school-age childcare sector. The 2020 survey in particular will help the government understand the impact of Covid-19 on the early years sector in Ireland.

“Getting access to the county data, analysed and filtered by towns in the county, is so important and so necessary,” said Cllr Feeney.

She said the information will support the work of the Kildare County Childcare Committee.

“Decisions on planning of childcare facilities or applications for repurposing of crèche sites are predicated on current levels of supply and demand for childcare places,” said Cllr
Feeney.

