Summer Stars reading programme is back for kids at Kildare libraries

Summer Stars 2021 is here!! As always, Kildare Libraries have an action-packed Summer Stars programme of events for children aged 0 – 14. All events are online and are listed below.

Summer Stars is the public library national reading incentive programme that is available free of charge for children and runs until the end of August. The programme encourages children to keep reading during the summer holidays and there will be lots of fun rewards and incentives for kids along the way.

Children are invited to take part by registering in their local library where they will get a Summer Stars reading card to take away to track their reading progress. Stamps are awarded for every book read and there are lots of great prizes to collect from pencils and bookmarks to cotton bags and notebooks.

Children can complete the cards by reading themselves or being read to. There are also lots of fun events and other competitions taking place over the holidays to promote the challenge.

Summer Stars Events

Kildare Libraries have a wide variety of online Summer Stars events for all ages listed below.

Book Review Competition: Children can email / hand a book review into their local Kildare library and one winner from the county will be chosen every week to win a book token. A selection of entries will also be published in the Leinster Leader each week.

Story competition: As well as enjoying the amazing world of books, Summer Stars is also celebrating children’s imaginations by running a short story competition. There are three age categories with great prizes for all the winners and runners-up.

Online Storytime: Summer Stars Storytime will be delivered by library staff and will be available via Kildare Libraries Vimeo channel at https://vimeo.com/kildarelibrary/collections

Books: Kildare Libraries are open so you can call in to stock up on Summer reads and register for Summer Stars! To book a browsing slot for your local library go to https://www.kildare.ie/library/OnlineBookingSystem/

Summer Stars BorrowBox: Browse, borrow, read and listen to the Summer Stars collection of children’s e-books and e-audiobooks through the library’s BorrowBox app.

This is free for all members to use from anywhere, anytime.

Non-members can join online for free at www.librariesireland.ie/ join-your-library.

Calling all young Kildare readers! Would you like to have your book review featured in the Leinster Leader?

Then call into your nearest Kildare library branch to pick up a book review template and find out more. You’ll also be entered into a weekly competition to win a book token.

This competition is part of the Kildare Libraries Summer Stars Reading Adventure which is a national reading incentive programme available free of charge for children from now until the end of August.

The programme encourages children to keep reading during the summer holidays with fun rewards and incentives such as book tokens, notebooks and tote bags to collect along the way. Don’t miss the first book reviews in next week’s Leader!