Gardaí to find good homes for unclaimed bicycles

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Unclaimed bicycles were surrendered to the State at a sitting of Naas District Court on July 1.
An application was made on behalf of up to eight bicycles by Supt Martin Walker of Kildare Garda District to Judge Desmond Zaidan.
The court heard the bicycles came into the possession of gardaí following garda investigations and were unclaimed by their owners.
Granting the application, Judge Zaidan urged that the bicycles be repaired and given to charities rather than be destroyed.
He added: “If there are children’s bikes, they should be given to children.”
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.