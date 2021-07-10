Naas judge questions whether drinking age should be increased from 18

An outspoken judge has suggested that the legal minimum drinking age in Ireland should be higher than 18 to promote a more responsible attitude to alcohol.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said in Naas District Court on July 1 that Ireland could consider copying US laws where people need to be 21 to have an alcoholic drink in bars.

Judge Zaidan made his comments as he heard an application for a wine and beer licence for an online business being established in Co Kildare - which he later granted. The legal drinking age is 18 for most of Europe but it is 20 in Iceland and 19 in parts of Canada.

Judge Zaidan added: “I have concerns about the sale of alcohol in Ireland.

“People get addicted to it, it destroys families, it has a knock-on effect on loved ones.

“Did it ever cross the state’s mind to look at the minimum age for alcohol?”

“In some countries it is 21."

Addressing gardaí he asked: "Don't you think 18 is a bit young?”

Judge Zaidan then referenced drunken and violent scenes in Dublin in recent weeks when large numbers of people gathered on streets to drink alcohol.

He explained: “We saw the scenes in Dublin city centre in recent weeks. We've all been locked down due to Covid-19 but we don't all behave in that way.”

Sgt Brian Jacob said that if gardaí have any concerns about the sale of alcohol in relation to any premises, the issue will be raised at the annual licensing court when an application is made to renew a licence.

Judge Zaidan added: “We all have loved ones, especially young people and we want to protect them.

“If there is a breach of any licensing laws, I will not hesitate to revoke the licence.

“You have people out there who are vulnerable in relation to alcohol, they are struggling with addiction and they are alcoholics.”

The judge was speaking during an earlier case when he pointed to the dangers of abuse of alcohol.

He said: "Sometimes all it takes is a push or a fall and you could hit your head and you could endanger your life."

He heard how gardaí spent several hours at the home of a woman and had to call an ambulance and a fire brigade because she was so highly intoxicated.

A doctor was later called and the woman was deemed medically fit to stay in a garda station cell overnight.

Judge Zaidan commented: "These type of garda resources should be channelled into the investigation of alleged organised crime."