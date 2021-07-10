Jewellery taken after break-in at Leixlip estate

FILE PHOTO
A quantity of jewellery was taken during a break-in at a premises in Leixlip on Saturday, July 3 last.
Entry was gained through a rear window in the Newtown residential area at 8pm.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred on the 3rd July 2021 at a premises in Leixlip at 8.00pm.
"A number of items were taken.
"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.