Gardaí on patrol at Kildare train stations to detect anti social behaviour

Gardaí on patrol / PHOTOS: Kildare Garda Division
Patrols have been taking place at railway stations and on train services in Kildare in recent weekends.
Community Gardai and Reserve Gardai from Kildare Division have been supported by the Garda Dog Unit.
The on-going operations are designed to detect and prevent at anti social behaviour on trains and at railway stations.
