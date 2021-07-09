NEW: L-driver stopped and arrested on the M7

The car stopped at the scene / Laois Roads Policing

This motorist was detected travelling at more than 60km over the maximum 120km per hour speed limit on the M7.

Laois Roads Policing Unit was conducting a speed check when it recorded the vehicle travelling at 181 km per hour. 

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was discovered to be a Learner Permit holder driving Unaccompanied and without L-Plates or motor tax.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit also detected a vehicle travelling at 146kph on the M7.

The driver was also found to be disqualified.

Naas RPU was also at a checkpoint with the RSA when it seized a vehicle in North Kildare for no Tax or NCT.

The driver stated vehicle was in order but the Mobility App advised not and the vehicle seized and fines and court proceedings will follow. 


 

