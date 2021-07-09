Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 9

he death has occurred of Tony Daly

Ticknevin and Dreennane, Carbury, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Lindsey and her partner Stuart, granddaughter Irisha, sisters Sheila and Joan, brothers Tomas, Seamus, Sean and P.J., brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives especially Anne, Sean and Eamon and friends.

May Tony rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Sunday in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Tony's Funeral Mass on the Carbury parish webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

People can line the route from Larkin's Funeral Home to the church on Sunday via Ballyhagan, Ticknevin Bridge, Rathmore and Dreenane. Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of John O'Leary

Coill Dubh, Kildare



O'Leary, John, Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, July 8th 2021, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosaleen, sons Jonathan, David and Brendan, daughters-in-law Claire and Andrea, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

John's funeral can be viewed on Monday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

The funeral cortège will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Monday morning at approx. 10.30am, travelling via his residence in Coill Dubh Village to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Tallaght Hospital by clicking on the following link: https://www.tuhf.ie/pages/donate