KWWSPCA: Rescue pup Smartie’s great adventure

Thanks very much to everyone who came to our fund-raising bazaar last Sunday. It was hugely successful, and the warm sunshine was an added bonus. Among the many people who came along with their dogs on the day were Audrey, her husband Hartmut and their dog Smartie.

They came down from Dublin in March 2020 to our shelter to adopt Smartie, a lively friendly little Jack Russel terrier. Then in July last year, while out walking in a lane near their home, Smartie spotted a fox and slipped his harness. The fox disappeared but so did Smartie.

A major search was launched involving extended families and friends using social media, posters and leaflets and in no time everyone in Killester knew all about Smartie and were helping and hoping to track him down.

They checked miles of track on the nearby Dart line. Audrey’s son even slept downstairs just in case Smartie found his way home and scratched at the door. They spent seven anxious days and nights waiting and dealing with many false sightings.

Then on the morning of the eighth day, a woman out cycling spotted Smartie in a bad way with a serious leg injury. Suzannah, who is Spanish, walked for four kilometres carrying Smartie and pushing her bike to her own vet, who she trusted to take good care of him.

By an amazing coincidence, this vet was the same one that looked after Smartie. As Audrey said there followed a phone call filled with screams of joy.

“We were all in tears and everyone in the vets were in tears on the phone” she said.

Smartie’s leg injury was severe and sadly he lost his hind leg. However, that has not stopped him getting out every day for several walks and enjoying his celebrity status in the neighbourhood. He is at the heart of the family and dearly loved

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

