PHOTOS: Firefighters battle vehicle on fire on M11

Firefighters at the scene of the fire / PHOTO: WICKLOW FIRE SERVICE
This was the scene as firefighters battled to control a van on fire yesterday evening.
The incident happened close to Junction 10 northbound of the M11 near Greystones.
A Wicklow Fire Service crew from Greystones Fire Station extinguished the fire.
AA Roadwatch said the incident reported the incident on its social media channels and said "long delays" had resulted in both ways.
