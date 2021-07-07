Chainsaw taken during break-in at Naas home

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Gardaí are investigating a burglary which occurred in Naas sometime between the Saturday, July 3 and Monday, July 5 last.
A number of tools including a chain saw were taken during the course of the incident on Pacelli Road.
A Garda spokesperson said: "No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."
