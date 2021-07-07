Drugs seized in Naas and man is arrested

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí carried out a search of a residential property in Naas, Co Kildare on the 6th July 2021 at approximately 7:00pm.
A quantity of drugs was seized during the course of the search.
A male, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is due to appear before Naas District Court on the 28th July 2021.
Meanwhile, gardai are investigating a burglary which occurred in Naas sometime between the 3rd July 2021 and 5TH July 2021.
A number of tools were taken during the course of the incident.
Gardai said no arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.
