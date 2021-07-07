NEW: Kildare hotel that never opened to be turned into 26 apartments

LATEST: Kildare hotel that never opened to be turned into 26 apartments.

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Permission has been granted for a hotel that never opened to be converted into apartments. 

Planners at Kildare County Council have approved a change of use of the hotel in the Waterways complex in Sallins.

Dublin-based developer CWGS Investments Limited wants to convert ground, first and second floor levels into 26 apartments.

The units will comprise 16 one-bed bed and ten two-bed units.

The designs also include provision for a separate office/gym at basement level.

The plans include new balconies, openings, an additional entrance and changes to car parking arrangements.

The development has a total area of 2,975 square metres. 

The estimated construction value of the project is over €750,000, according to Construction Information Services.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie