NEW: Kildare hotel that never opened to be turned into 26 apartments

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Permission has been granted for a hotel that never opened to be converted into apartments.
Planners at Kildare County Council have approved a change of use of the hotel in the Waterways complex in Sallins.
Dublin-based developer CWGS Investments Limited wants to convert ground, first and second floor levels into 26 apartments.
The units will comprise 16 one-bed bed and ten two-bed units.
The designs also include provision for a separate office/gym at basement level.
The plans include new balconies, openings, an additional entrance and changes to car parking arrangements.
The development has a total area of 2,975 square metres.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €750,000, according to Construction Information Services.
