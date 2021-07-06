KWETB looking for larger offices in Naas for when workers return to desks

Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) said it is looking for larger offices to comply with social distancing rules when workers return to their desks.

CEO Dr Deirdre Keys told a board meeting held online today that the statutory body had been seeking suitable accommodation for some time and expected to make progress on the issue during the summer.

Dr Keyes said: "In relation to the Naas office, we're particularly challenged there in relation to space.

"We have been looking for some time for an alternative premises for our head office and we have been in discussions recently with the Department of Education and Skills in relation to that.

"As our lease has run out and as we return to offices with social distancing requirements, the space available in Naas is particularly challenging.

"The Department has given us approval in principal and we are looking at some options for rental accommodation in the Naas area."

Dr Keyes added that it was very early stages but executives expected to have an update for the board in September.



She told the board: "We have not returned fully to our offices. We are still working from home but we are making plans and preparation to return to our offices providing that is in line with government policy at that time."

Meanwhile the KWETB also said it's in process of recruiting 230 teachers at the moment which Dr Keyes said "shows the rate of expansion within KWETB".