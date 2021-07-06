LATEST: Driver tried to run away from Naas gardaí

NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit encountered a vehicle in which the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver then parked the car and attempted to run away on foot.
Garda said the driver was an Unaccompanied Learner Permit holder with no L-Plates displayed.
The driver also had no motor insurance.
The vehicle was seized under the Road Traffic Act and Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued.
Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit also stopped a vehicle on the M7.
Using the Mobility App it was discovered the vehicle was untaxed since December, had no NCT and the driver was not insured.
The vehicle was seized and court proceedings will follow.
