Report on KWETB calls for "external review" of performance of its board but acknowledges substantial progress has been made on improving corporate governance

A report on the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) headquartered in Naas has called for an “external review” of the performance of its board.

However the 34-page report by independent consultant Dr Richard Thorn, recently published by the Department of Education, found that “substantial progress” has been made by KWETB in improving the effectiveness of its corporate governance.

Last month, gardaí attached to Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) made the tenth arrest in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at KWETB.

The first arrest under the 'Operation Lakefront' investigation was made in August of last year.

All the allegations relate to the period before the current board was appointed and before the sitting chief executive Dr Deirdre Keyes took up her position in May 2018.

Dr Keyes has previously stated that the KWETB is fully co-operating with all inquiries into the organisation including the ongoing garda investigation.



The KWETB serves one of Ireland’s fastest growing regions with enrolments of almost 30,000 primary, post primary and further education students.

Dr Thorn’s report also said that a Corporate Governance Programme agreed with the Department of Education “has been implemented comprehensively throughout the organisation and there is evidence that the programme has effected change in the organisation."



Five recommendations are included in the report such as an audit of procurement within the next two years by the Internal Audit Unit of the Education and Training Board as part of a rolling policy and procedure review process.

Dr Thorn also called for an audit of new property lease arrangements within the next two years, or when five leases have progressed through the new lease policy and procedures, whichever comes sooner.

In addition, the report calls for an "immediate external review" of the effectiveness of the board.

Dr Thorn also asks the Board to “agree an annual work programme that recognises the distinction between reserved and executive functions and which builds on the rolling programme of regular review of policies and procedures prepared by the Executive and a map of assurances that focuses on the key areas from which the Board draws assurances on the performance and compliance of the KWETB to allow a focus on specific areas of assurance at each meeting.”

Academic Dr Thorn was commissioned by the Department of Education and Skills in 2017 to carry out a review after issues were found in the KWETB’s 2015 accounts by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

The state spending watchdog found a number of serious irregularities and identified issues including procurement and project cost overruns.

Detectives from the GNECB later began an investigation into alleged corrupt practices at the statutory body.

The Department of Education and Skills also said the KWETB has already fully implemented many of the recommendations it has put forward.