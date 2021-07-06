Council unveils five-year economic roadmap for Kildare to reach its full potential

Kildare County Council today unveiled the Kildare 2025 Economic Development Strategy, outlining a roadmap for attracting new investment, sustaining existing industry and enterprises and ensuring long-term and sustainable growth for Kildare.



Peter Carey, Chief Executive, Kildare County Council joined economist Jim Power for an online webinar, hosted in conjunction with County Kildare Chamber, to outline the five-year vision that will accommodate future growth and strengthen economic development in a sustainable and responsible way.



The Kildare 2025 Economic Development strategy is the culmination of a lengthy consultation process with key stakeholders as part of the Kildare Economic Forum. It identifies eight key areas of focus, which will contribute to the future economic success of Kildare. These are:

Indigenous Industry/SMEs

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

Knowledge Economy

Equine Industry

Agri Food Sector

Sustainable Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure

Retail

Climate Action & Green Economy

Investment in place, investment in people and strengthening bidding capacity for funds will also play a key role in supporting and developing each of these focus areas.



Speaking at the launch of the Kildare 2025 Economic Development Strategy, Peter Carey, Chief Executive, Kildare County Council said: "By adopting ‘Kildare 2025’, Kildare County Council is providing a roadmap for attracting new investment, sustaining existing industry and enterprises and ensuring long-term sustainable growth.

"We are committed to continuing to encourage, facilitate and support the economic development of our county and believe that the implementation of this strategy will create an energy and commitment that will propel county Kildare to the fore of economic innovation and make it an even greater place to live, work and do business.”



The Council said that the current and future challenges and opportunities facing Kildare are reflected in the strategy, from the provision of high-speed broadband and remote working hubs to support remote working, developing Kildare as a leading entrepreneurial region in Europe by developing a highly conducive environment for entrepreneurship and innovative start-ups, to identifying new opportunities by investing in green economy initiatives as a source of competitive advantage.



The ambitious strategy sets objectives for the next 5 years in important areas such as job creation, investment and sustainability, as well as recovery plans for the business ecosystem impacted by the Covid 19 pandemic.



Allan Shine, Chief Executive Officer, County Kildare Chamber said; “Kildare is now well positioned to welcome further foreign direct investment and to support our indigenous businesses in the county. Our highly skilled workforce, the attractiveness of our region coupled with the quality of life we enjoy and our excellent infrastructure provision and connectivity ensures we are well placed to secure investment and help support businesses based in Kildare, as well as businesses seeking to set up in Kildare.

"Our young vibrant workforce, our University in Maynooth and our eco system of start-ups and vibrant innovation hubs will play an important role as Kildare looks forward to the next 5 years with renewed vigour.

"Most importantly, with this strategy we point out and acknowledge where we must improve. All key stakeholders in Kildare are working together to ensure Kildare is and remains the location of choice for both existing and potential business enterprise”.



Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise & Economic Development, Kildare Local Enterprise Office added; “Local authorities through their Local Enterprise Offices are today playing a greater and more proactive part in assisting economic development and job creation. Kildare County Council has now positioned itself as the lead employment agency for business supports in the County and for promoting and supporting an enterprise culture that is sustainable, and one which promotes best practice.”



The Kildare 2025 Economic Development Strategy can be viewed in full here

