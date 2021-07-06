NEW: Green light for massive €18m expansion planned to Kildare retail hub

Massive €12m expansion planned to Kildare warehouse

FILE PHOTO

Corporate giant Musgrave Limited has been granted permission for a €18m expansion to its Distribution Centre in Kilcock.

The leading food retail, wholesale and foodservice company is responsible for brands such as SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak.

A planning application relating to Musgrave's distribution warehouse in Boycetown was submitted to Kildare County Council. 

 

The estimate total construction value of the project is €18m, according to construction industry database, CISireland.com.

According to the designs, the gross floor area of the premises will increase from 29,106 sqm to 41,891 sqm, an increase of 12,785 sqm.

The main office will be extended over two storeys.

Other expansions are planned for the despatch and extension goods-in office, transport office and vehicle maintenance unit.

The existing two storey internal ancillary office and battery charging area will be demolished.

Also proposed are new vehicle parking area providing for an an extra 172 car parking spaces including 12 electric car charging points.

Also planned are 175 HGV trailer parking spaces and 128 bicycle parking spaces.

A total of 24 motorcycle parking spaces will also be created.

The development will involve minor alterations to the existing entrance at the R148.

A pedestrian crossing will be provided to connect to a car park.

The designs include landscaping works, internal roads and footpaths.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie