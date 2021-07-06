Ah here! Driver stopped on mobile with no seatbelt, using green diesel and no tax

Picture: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow
Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in Johnstown this morning after they noticed the driver using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.
Using the Garda mobility device they discovered the car "to be out of tax 3319 days".
In a social media post, Garda Síochána Kilkenny Carlow noted that "the vehicle was also using green diesel" after Customs Officers sampled the fuel.
"Prosecutions to follow for all offences," the Gardaí reported.
The vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the RTA.
