Kildare Council launches five-year economic vision for county

Kildare County Council will outline its five-year economic vision for the county in an online webinar in conjunction with Kildare Chamber this week.

Chief executive of the council Peter Carey will discuss the plan with economist Jim Power at the event where businesses will hear first-hand about innovative plans for Kildare.

The blueprint, called Kildare Economic Strategy 2025, has been drawn up in consultation with Kildare Economic Forum group chaired by businessman Padraig McManus.

A spokesperson for the Council said:

“The plan’s economic and social development targets provide critical signposts that foreign and domestic companies would be wise to heed when determining their own plans for the coming months and years.

“The five-year plan is the centrepiece of Kildare County Council’s economic vision for the county for the years ahead.

“It had the full engagement of the Kildare Economic Forum chaired by Padraig McManus and its members included the key economic drivers in the county.”

The strategic plan sets out an ambitious agenda to promote high-quality development in all aspects, including the economy, environment, and people’s livelihood and wellbeing whilst ensuring Kildare is and continues to be the ideal location for business enterprise.

Sign up

The webinar will be co-hosted by Kildare County Council and County Kildare Chamber this Tuesday, July 6. The launch is open to all businesses and stakeholders in Kildare to attend and people can register via the Kildare Chamber website.

The event will start at 10am.