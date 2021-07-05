LATEST: Driver arrested for drink-driving in Prosperous this morning

FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Early today, Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoint in Prosperous.
One driver was arrested after failing roadside breath test.
The motorist was taken to a garda station and also failed subsequent breath test.
Court proceedings have now commenced.
Gardaí warned motorists to never ever drink and drive.
Meanwhile a van was stopped at a checkpoint on the Sallins Road in Naas.
A check using the Mobility App revealed that van was not taxed for two Years.
The van was impounded and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
Meanwhile a car was detected travelling at speed of 132 km/h in a 100 zone.
A check using a Tintman measuring device revealed that the windscreen, front passenger and driver windows had only 11% Light Transmission compared to the legal minimum requirement of 65%.
Two Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued totaling €160 and three Penalty Points will be applied to the licence.
