Call for life buoys and defibrillators along Barrow Blueway

Senator Mark Wall has called on Waterways Ireland to provide life buoys and defibrillators along the route of the new Barrow Blueway.

Speaking following contact from a number of users of the new Blueway, Senator Wall wrote to Waterways Ireland and received a reply that the matter would be considered by the project manager.

Senator Wall said “ It is absolutely fantastic to see so many people using the new Barrow Blueway along the paths that are

finished and open.

"However a number of people have asked me about the provision of life buoys and indeed Defibrillators along the route.

"Such equipment could mean the difference between saving a life and not and we should always provide for any such eventualities.

"The Barrow Blueway is a fantastic addition to the tourist and recreational offering of South Kildare and Laois, we must promote safety and indeed provide for it along its route.

"I welcome the fact that Waterways Ireland will consider this important matter."