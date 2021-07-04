Newbridge man creates nature videos created for local schools

Vincent Butler

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A Newbridge-based nature expert has compiled a set of free educational videos for local schools on Ireland's seashore.

Vincent Butler travelled the world for years onboard an expedition cruise ship, the National Geographic Explorer, where he worked as a lecturer.

He previously donated copies of a book on his travels — Sixty Photographs for Simon — to local schools and nursing homes with charity donations going to the Simon Community.

Vincent paid tribute to young school pupils who had to cope with lengthy periods of separation from friends and teachers and to adjust to the challenging dynamic of distance learning during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Vincent said his videos will focus on the rich array of marine life found along, and in the waters off, Ireland’s seashore.

He added: “I hope teachers find the videos useful as an alternative activity in lieu of field trips that may have had to be cancelled due to current restrictions and that their young students enjoy these ‘virtual’ tours to the shore.

“In addition, the videos are ideal for parents who may be planning on spending some time at the seaside during the coming summer months.

“They can watch them with their children before venturing to the shore.”

An entire episode is dedicated to fossils, the ancient remains and traces of prehistoric sea-life, featuring common examples that can be discovered in the rocks along the shoreline.

The videos feature a dazzling array of objects from own extensive collection picked up along the Irish shoreline over many decades.

These include shells of molluscs, whale and dolphin bones, so-called sea-beans and coconuts carried from the West Indies to our western seaboard in the waters of the Gulf Stream, shipworm riddled driftwood and crab carapaces.

The videos are available free on Vincent's website www.vincentbutlerheritage.ie. Visit the ‘For Schools’ page and click on the links.

