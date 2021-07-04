Interiors: Jungle fever

This week I caught up with Kildare business The Irish Country Home to look at their new greenery collections. Jungle fever is still in full force in the interior design world, and, let’s face it, who doesn’t love the tropical vibe?!

When it comes to celebrating summer, particularly this year when we are free to enjoy the company of extended family and friends, add some on-trend style to your indoor and outdoor living quarters with the new collection of greenery and mixed leaves from this Irish company.

Here is a look at some of my favourite potted plants from the latest collection at The Irish Country Home.

Cactus in a geometric pot, €19.95

This cactus is a great addition to the home thanks to its striking shape and size. Seeing as no cactus plant is the same, this houseplant is a unique, decorative way to add interest to your living space.

Mixed leaf pots (set of three), €30

Add texture to any room with this simple mix of different leaves in three individual artisan pots - a perfect way to brighten a room whether perched in a windowsill or styled on a shelf.

Potted pothos bush plant, €35

With its heart shaped, greenest of green leaves, this native of the South Pacific Solomon Islands will enliven any indoor or outdoor space with its vibrant colour and texture.

Mixed succulent potted bouquet, €42.95

If you really want to make a lasting impression, go for the succulent bouquet which comes in an infinite array of mixed leaves, making this a fascinating and charming addition to any room.

So, if you are thinking about creating a contemporary look with a hint of the exotic or buying a gift with a difference for someone special - delivered with a personal note included - look no further than the range of season-proof plants from The Irish Country Home.

Thanks for taking the time to read my interiors column and I hope I have inspired you to introduce some extra greenery in your home. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.