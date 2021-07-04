Kildare Property Watch: Coole, calm and connected at Eadestown country residence

A stunning detached bungalow at Coole, Newtown, Eadestown, is on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €695,000.

Coole rests on a beautiful mature site in the Kildare countryside within minutes of Naas. According to the selling agent, this self-assured home offers space and elegance and is a real private oasis of calm and charm.

Electric gates open onto a tree-lined entrance. The mature gardens include big, open lawns, expertly designed shrubbery and bedding and a patio with water feature.

The property offers over 2,000 sq ft of living space. There are five bedrooms including a split level master suite.

The kitchen/family room at the heart of the house is large and inviting and perfect for family gatherings.

This open-plan room boasts a Stanley range working off oil with stone feature splashback, hardwood kitchen floor, island, Belfast sink, granite worktop with splash back and down-lighting and double door leading to patio area.

Double French doors lead from the conservatory, currently in use as a dining room, to the garden patio.

Commuter links

Naas is a short drive away, and it offers regular road and rail links to Dublin.

For further information please contact Coonan Property at 045 832020 or email: naas@coonan.com.

See more photos below: