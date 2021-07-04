Kildare properties on sale online with Leinster Property Auctions

IAM Sold Property Auctions, who run the Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Northern Ireland Property Auction say they have seen stock levels increase gradually over the past month — up 4.5% from last month but still down 29% on same period last year.

Patrick Folan of The Leinster Property Auction commented; “since reopening for viewings on May 10, we are seeing extraordinarily strong market conditions with enquiry levels remaining strong — up 95% on levels when compared with last year. With stock still relatively low, there are more buyers looking to secure the available properties which is resulting in strong bidding on majority of the properties we are selling.”

Despite lockdown restriction for the earlier part of 2021, sales for IAM Sold in May were up 41.6% compared with the same month in 2020 which is up 10% overall year on year. IAM Sold remains the only auction house in Ireland not to charge an up-front cost to enter a property into auction and are offering free valuations for all vendors considering selling their property.

Properties on offer

Ballinadrimna, Moyvalley, Kildare. Offered at bids over €210,000 in partnership with Team Lorraine Mulligan.

This is a lovely, and freshly painted, four-bed cottage situated on a generous c. three acre site. This home is presented to market in excellent condition and would be ideally suited to someone with horses or for someone who needs extra storage grounds. This is a real jewel on the current property market and enjoys proximity to Broadford, Derrinturn, Enfield, Edenderry, Kilcock, Maynooth and Celbridge.

Gainsborough House, Northgate St, Athlone, Westmeath. Offered at bids over €165,000 in partnership with Oates Auctioneers.

A superb opportunity to acquire a unique period townhouse in a town centre location along with an established menswear shop with a sitting tenant.

The property is currently separated into a four-bedroom house and retail unit and retains much of its natural beauty including a large open hallway, 10ft high ceilings in the drawing room, ornate coving and a rear courtyard. The house enjoys an extremely convenient location with a wide range of amenities on its doorsteps with Athlone Town Centre just a five-to-10 minute walk away. One would need to view to fully appreciate what this unique town centre home has to offer.

Land at Ballynakill, Enfield, Kildare. Offered at bids over €140,000 in partnership with Team Lorraine Mulligan.

This is a superb c 15 acre plot of well positioned, prime, agricultural land. The, slightly elevated site, offers gorgeous views of the stunning plains of County Kildare. This land is zoned agricultural land and is sold as seen and will not be sold subject to planning permission. This land is currently used for grazing but would be suitable for many agricultural uses. Ideally located minutes driving distance from Newtown, Enfield and Kilcock.

The next online auctions take place on July 15 and September 2.

