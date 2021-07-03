Kildare Property Watch: A fantastic fixer-upper at Ladycastle, Straffan

Prospective owners could have a chance to really put their own stamp on a dormer bungalow on circa one acre at in of Kildare’s most sought-after villages.

Coonan Property are bringinging to the market a 25-year-old, four/five bedroom bungalow which lies close to the exclusive K-Club hotel and golf resort.

The property will be sold by auction in July with a guide price of €350,000.

Rare price

According to the selling agent, the opportunity to live in such an exclusive location for this price is rare.

Straffan can provide the buyer with real village life, and has shops, a national school, a café and socialising options.

Accommodation consists of a pantry area, downstairs toilet, a kitchen/dining room, a living room, a television room, a family room and four downstairs bedrooms.

Upstairs there is a further bedroom and bathroom with sauna room.

The property has a large double garage with access to the house.

For further information please contact Jill Wright at Coonan Property on 01 628 6128 or email: info@coonan.com.