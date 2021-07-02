Cllr Brendan Wyse is elected Cathaoirleach of Clane Maynooth Municipal District

Cllr Brendan Wyse is elected Cathaoirleach of Clane Maynooth Municipal District

The new Cathaoirleach, Cllr Brendan Wyse

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Cllr. Brendan Wyse (FG) was elected as Cathaoirleach of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District at the AGM for the district, which was held in Áras Chill Dara on Friday 2nd July.

Cllr. Wyse was nominated by his party colleague, Cllr Tim Durkan, and the nomination was seconded by the Mayor of Kildare, Cllr. Naoise Ó Cearúil.

The first order of business for the new Cathaoirleach was to oversee the election of a Leas-Chathaoirleach.

Cllr. Wyse was joined by fellow Allenwood man, Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick, who was elected into the role following his nomination by Cllr. Paul Ward.

Cllr. Wyse thanked all of his colleagues for their support and congratulated the outgoing Cathaoirleach on a job well done in difficult times.

He added: “I am delighted and honoured to have been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District at our AGM today.

"From the hinterlands of the Bog of Allen to the thriving town of Maynooth, myself and the other councillors along with our excellent council MD team, will do our best to continue the good work of the outgoing Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paul Ward.

"My congratulations also to my good friend, and fellow Allenwood man, Cllr. Daragh Fitzpatrick, on his election as Leas-Chathaoirleach. We are looking forward to the year ahead working together.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie