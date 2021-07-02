Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 2

The death has occurred of Dolores FARRELL (née Kane)

Ballyteague, Kilmeague, Kildare / Carbury, Kildare



Farrell, (Ballyteague, Kilmeague and formally of Carberry) - July 1st 2021, (Peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of Henry, much loved and sadly missed by her sister Veronica, brother Stanley, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Kathleen, Marie McHugh, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Dolores will be reposing at Wellbrook Funeral Home, Allenwood on Friday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Strickly by appointment only. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Allenwood on Saturday arriving for 11.00am Mass followed by Burial in Allen Cemetery. Those who would like to join the private funeral service at the Church can do so by remotely connecting to the webcam by clicking the following link https//:www.facebook.com/Allen-Parish-Kildare-261327067276783. Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

May Dolores Rest In Peace

The family would like to thank The Palliative Care Team, St, James Hospital, The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, and the management and staff of Arkil.

The death has occurred of Christy (Kit) Pender

Bert, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nan, sons Christopher and John, daughter Margaret, step-daughter Ann, Christopher's partner Nessa, John's partner Wendy, grandchildren Mark, Evan, Holly, Jack, Abby, Eoin and Corey, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal from his residence at 10.30am on Saturday morning (July 3rd) to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Ann (Nancy, Babs) Conway (née Weldon)

Oghill, Kildare Town, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Michael Jnr. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Mick's partner Fiona, brother Bernard, sister in law Marie, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11:00am in St Brigid's Parish Church Kildare. Interment afterwards in Lackagh Cemetery. Those wishing to leave condolences can do so on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Rita (Margaret) Lenehan (née Nally)

Drehid Cross, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dermot, much loved by her daughter Ann and son Ray, grandchildren Aoife, Conor, Órlaith, Róisín, Niamh, Ross and Saoirse, brothers Tommy, Pat and Eamon, sister Tene, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Samantha, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Rita Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Friday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. People can line the Route from her daughter Ann's house to the church with social distancing. You can take part in Rita's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The Lenehan family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.