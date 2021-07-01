Fun filled Active Week at Newbridge’s Scoil Mhuire

The staff and pupils of Scoil Mhuire Junior School in Newbridge held a fun-filled Active Week from June 11 to 18 as part of the Department of Education and Skills and Healthy Ireland Initiative.

This initiative aims to promote fun and inclusive physical activity opportunities for all members of the school community.

Active Week was launched with a Virtual School Assembly, kick-starting a programme of physical activities running for the week, culminating with a fun say on Friday. The in-school organising committee hopes that the week will re-inforce the message that physical activity is not only good for you but it is also very enjoyable.

“The week provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the physical activity opportunities available in the locality as well as offering opportunities to work collaboratively with students, teachers and parents,” said the committee.

“Activities include GAA skills, dance workshops with Brenda Malone, yoga, a fairydoor scavenger hunt, orienteering and coding, yarn bomb trails, skipping activites, as well as a series of in-class activities.”

Magician, Pat Fallon was on hand to add to the magic.

Scoil Mhuire Junior said it is indebted to sporting organisations such as Moorefield GAA Club who volunteer their time and skills to help our pupils become more fit and active.

It is hoped that Active Week will continue to improve attitudes of both children and parents towards physical activity and lay the foundations for positive, lifelong physical activity habits.