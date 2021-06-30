Kildare vet practice is expanding to twice its size

An Irish veterinary group is investing €600,000 to completely transform its Maynooth practice into a custom-built, state-of-art centre for animal care.

The major cash injection by new owners Linnaeus, will see MyVet in Maynooth double in size and undergo a major renovation, including the provision of a new operating theatre, hi-tech equipment and separate waiting areas and wards for cats and dogs.

The development will make the County Kildare practice one of the most modern veterinary centres in Ireland.

Liam Moriarty, the co-founder of My Vet, which also has clinics in Firhouse and Lucan, County Dublin, said the Maynooth practice will soon be able to deliver even higher quality care for its patients.

Liam said: “I’m delighted the Maynooth clinic is expanding, upgrading and updating, and the team there are all incredibly excited by the new and expanded services we’ll be able to offer. This is a major project for Maynooth, as we are doubling the size of the clinic and completely renovating it, transforming the range of care we will be able to offer.

“There will be an impressive state-of-the-art operating theatre, compete with an array of 21st century monitoring equipment for patients under anaesthetic.

​“There will be a lot more technology introduced to the practice, too. We will have digital x-ray, ultrasound, dental x-ray, a dental suite, a laboratory and a climate-controlled hospital area. All patient records will be digital and blood results will appear on screen, sometimes as quickly as 15 minutes after sampling.​”

Liam explained: “Pets and their owners can find vet visits extremely stressful, so the new clinic has been designed to be more user-friendly and patient-focused. There will be separate dog and cat waiting areas, a cat-only consult room and cat-only wards.

The work began in April 2021 and is expected to be completed by October 2021.

Founded in 2005, MyVet is a family practice employing more than 50 staff across its three sites and partnered with Linnaeus earlier this year. More information on MyVet can be found at www.myvet.ie.