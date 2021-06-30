Kia Sportage taken after keys fished through letterbox in Kildare

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A Kia Sportage vehicle was taken from outside a home in Celbridge in the early hours of Saturday. 

The owner heard a noise at around 3.30am and went downstairs.

It's believed that the keys to the vehicle were extracted through the letter box and used to start the engine.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating the theft of a car from the Grove, Celbridge, that occurred in the early hours of the morning on Monday 26th June.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."

