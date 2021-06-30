Kildare gardaí investigating after cash taken from cab of lorry making delivery

A lorry was making a delivery in Derrinturn when cash was taken from the vehicle.

The incident happened on the Main Street of the village on Wednesday of last week.

Gardaí have appealed for information on the incident. 

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating the theft from a vehicle that occurred on Main Street, Derrinturn, at approximately 12:45pm on the 23rd June 2021.

"A sum of cash is believed to have been taken from the vehicle.

 "No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."

