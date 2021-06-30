Newbridge resident wakes up to smashed window: Gardaí are investigating

FILE PHOTO
A window was smashed in an apartment in Newbridge at the weekend.
The incident happened in the Rosconnell Square area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A resident woke up after a noise at the front of an apartment.
The resident got up to investigate and found a window smashed.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an act of criminal damage that occurred to a property at Rosconnnell Square, Newbridge shortly before 1am on Sunday, 27th June.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."
