Chamber calls for clear road map for businesses after disappointment of delated reopening date for indoor hospitality

County Kildare Chamber has called on the Government to give clear roadmap for businesses following yesterday's disappointment of the delayed reopening date for indoor hospitality.

CEO Allan Shine said bars, cafes and restaurants as well as other shuttered sectors need clear timelines, certainty on supports and the principles guiding Government decision-making.

Mr Shine said:

“Employers understand that there is a balance to be struck between public and economic health and have been committed to maintaining this balance. Additionally, the vaccine rollout is showing significant promise. The gains to date have been hard-won by all of society and there is recognition that adjustments may have to be made to ensure the reopening is sustainable.

"However, there is also an expectation among impacted businesses that certainty on timelines, financial supports and the rationale for a further delay will be clearly communicated. Businesses across Ireland have made significant investments in hiring staff, preparing a safe environment and purchasing stock in anticipation of the next phase of reopening. In such a fluid situation, timely provision of information is key."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that the Government had to heed the warnings of Nphet that the Delta variant of Covid-19 could spark tens of thousands of new cases across the country.

The Taoiseach said that the reopening of indoor hospitality will be limited to those fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 infection and a plan is being worked on around this.

Meanwhile other measures have gone ahead as planned - numbers for organised events can increase to 200 or 500 for stadiums or venues with a capacity of over 5,000.

Indoor activities (such as organised events, return of service in bars and restaurants, training, group exercise, dance) will not proceed as planned, pending the implementation of a system to verify vaccination or immunity.

The Government said it will devise an implementation plan by 19 July.

Mr Shine continued that the present time is not a moment for ambiguity from the Government.

He added: "There is scepticism as to whether a short pause in reopening will be sufficient and this can cause deep anxiety among both employers and employees. Government must be realistic in setting out the path ahead, even if the news is not easy to hear in the short term. The alternative is further uncertainty and anxiety.

"Given that Government has been able to rely on the support of business, it is important that we are made aware of the purpose and rationale guiding its decision-making. This is in the best interests of all parties. If there is a vaccination target Government is aiming to reach, this should be announced. If there are other factors, these must be shared.

"It takes weeks to stock and staff these premises. Our member businesses may have to layoff newly-hired and newly-trained staff, offering them only more uncertainty regarding when their jobs will be available again. This is making retention of staff difficult and is causing skilled people to leave impacted sectors.

"Previous dates for the winding down of financial supports to businesses and employees will likely need to change. These have provided a lifeline to those employers and staff impacted by public health restrictions. It is at this very moment that assurance on these must be provided.

"Business has and continues to play its part in protecting public health and supporting our national recovery. To do this effectively, it is asking only for certainty – on timelines for the weeks ahead, on the supports that have ensured employees have jobs to return to, and on the reasoning behind restrictions. It is through this mutual respect that we will be able to overcome the latest challenges together.”