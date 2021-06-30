Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, June 30

The death has occurred of Noel Furlong

Killiney, Dublin / Curragh, Kildare



FURLONG, Noel (The Curragh, Co. Kildare and formerly Killiney, Co. Dublin) June 27, 2021. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of late Elizabeth (Betty) and loving father of Christine, Karen and Tara. Sadly missed by his daughters, loving granddaughters Alexandra, Natalia, Sophie, Halle and Kaiya, sister Helen, extended family and his close circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to current government restrictions and to assure all Noel’s friends and family stay safe, a private funeral will take place. The Funeral can be viewed online on Thursday morning, July 1st, at 10am using the following link: https://monkstownparish.ie/webcam/. Messages in lieu of attendance can be left in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

The death has occurred of Damien Walsh

Cromwellstown Hill, Kilteel, Kildare



Walsh, Damien. Cromwellstown Hill, Kilteel. Monday, 28th June 2021, suddenly following a tragic accident. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lisa, children Adam, Danny, Kadie and Ben, parents Ned and Colette, brother John, parents in law Gerry and Imelda, sisters in law Brenda and Amanda, brothers in law Stephen, Mark, Keith and Gerard, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Peter Whelan

20 Clonmullion, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, children Robert, Patricia and Stephen, daughter-in-law Hedi, grandson Joshua, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Friday morning (2nd July) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Sheila (Julia) Farrelly

J.K.L. St, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully in the care of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Terry and Fr. Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Gladys, brother-in-law Fred, sister-in-law Geraldine, nephews Patrick and Terry, niece Fiona, relatives and friends.

May Sheila Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in Kilshanroe Cemetery. You can take part in Sheila's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link:

http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy for the family may do so using the 'condolences' section below. Sheila's family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice The Curragh. House private please.