"It's devastating. Our hopes are dashed again" - publican reacts to further delays to indoor hospitality reopening

A Kildare publican said that the hospitality industry has been let down by the Government after it announced a delay to the planned re-opening July 5 date for indoor hospitality.

Bars, cafes and restaurants had ordered in stock and rostered works to be ready to welcome customers to tables inside their premises.

However Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government had to heed the warnings of Nphet that the Delta variant of Covid-19 could spark thousands of new cases across the country.

Paul Hyland of 109-year-old Mooney's Bar in Monasterevin said: "Our hopes are dashed again. It's devastating. Everything was ready for the re-opening and we had no reason to think otherwise until the past day or two."

He added: "How can anybody make a living when you can't open your doors?"

Mr Hyland, whose grandmother Kate Delaney opened the premises in 1912, said he had to throw out thousands of euro worth of drinks over the past year and had ordered in new stock in preparation for the July 5 opening date.

"Nphet and the experts say they can't take the risk to open indoor drinking and dining. But the case numbers were at their highest in January and the wet pubs weren't even open."

The Taoiseach said that the reopening of indoor hospitality will be limited to those fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 infection and a plan is being worked on around this.

Meanwhile other measures have gone ahead as planned - numbers for organised events can increase to 200 or 500 for stadiums or venues with a capacity of over 5,000.

Indoor activities (such as organised events, return of service in bars and restaurants, training, group exercise, dance) will not proceed as planned, pending the implementation of a system to verify vaccination or immunity.

The Government said it will devise an implementation plan by 19 July.

As an exception, weddings already planned will be permitted to proceed on the basis of the expected changes, with 50 guests permitted to attend wedding receptions with protective measures

There will be no limit on the number of people who can visit together if they are all fully protected by vaccination or have recovered from Covid-19 infection in the previous nine months.

Current Government advice is to avoid non-essential international travel. Depending on the prevailing public health situation at the time, Ireland will operate the EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) for travel originating within the EU/EEA from 19 July.