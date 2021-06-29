Council to hand out 1,000 free "play packs" as part of National Play Day

National Play Day 2021 will take place from 3rd – 10th July with the aim of promoting play and recreation opportunities for children and young people all over Ireland. This year’s theme is ‘Playful Communities’ and Kildare’s Play Day event has been scheduled for Saturday 10th July 2021.



Kildare County Council will distribute 1,000 free play packs through the library network and to families identified by Kildare Children & Young People’s Services Committee and other partners.



Play packs will be available for collection at Athy, Celbridge, Kildare, Leixlip, Maynooth, Naas, and Newbridge branch libraries from Friday 9th July 2021. Please check www.kildare.ie/library for opening hours.

Each play pack is packed full of exciting games and arts & craft essentials, with a total retail value of €10.

Children and families are encouraged to have fun playing with the contents or use them to enter the Play Day 2021 competition.



To enter, use at least three of the items in your pack to create something playful to use outside – an outdoor game, activity or art project. There are no other rules, so let your imaginations run wild!



Submit a photo of your creation to parks@kildarecoco.ie by 5pm on Monday 19th July 2021 to be in with a chance of winning one of three €100 cash prizes across three age groups.



Outdoor play has a positive impact on children’s social, emotional, intellectual, and physical wellbeing and is even more important after months of public health restrictions.



Kildare County Council said it is proud to support this creative play initiative which is part-funded by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.