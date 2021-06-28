Kildare Co Council asked to approve plan to turn former school into two apartments

FILE PHOTO
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for permission to convert a former school into two apartments.
The proposed development applies to a former language school at Captain's Hill in Leixlip.
Permission is being sought for alterations and modification of the existing first floor structure to form two two-bedroom apartments.
Each apartment will have independent ground floor access from the street.
There will also be alterations to first floor balconies at the rear, according to the Construction Information Services database.
