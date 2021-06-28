Lack of picnic benches forced Kildare County Council to shop in Woodie’s

Kildare County Council had to buy picnic benches at Woodie’s because of a shortage of supply of street furniture due to outdoor dining across Ireland.

The Planning, Strategic Development and Public Realm section of the Council bought 30 of the products at €200 each and will be rolling them out across Celbridge, Leixlip, Maynooth, Naas and Newbridge in coming days.

Senior Executive Officer Mairéad Hunt gave an update at the June meeting of Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District.

She said: “What we found was that there was a problem with supply as all local authorities were looking for the same type of furniture.

“We actually ended up buying the benches from Woodies.

“They are wheelchair friendly. They were €200 each. We have bought 30 of them and we’re rolling them out around Celbridge, Leixlip, Maynooth, Naas and Newbridge.”

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said she was being asked by people why the street furniture wasn’t in place already - they can’t understand the delays.

She also called for street furniture to be fully wheelchair accessible.

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer said she was concerned that the summer would be over and there wouldn’t be any street furniture in Newbridge.

She added: “We just need to bite the bullet and do it.

“I’d like to see something there for this summer. We’re very slow and behind the curve - I can’t understand it.”

Cllr Noel Heavey added: “It’s important to get street furniture into Newbridge for the summer during the public health restrictions.”

Cllr Mark Stafford paid tribute to the staff in the Planning, Strategic Development and Public Realm team for adapting to circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the meeting heard that there are nine sites in the Municipal District area that are on the Vacant Sites Register.

A Council spokesperson said: “In 2020, the Council surveyed 223 sites throughout County Kildare in Leixlip (10); Kildare (32); Maynooth (21); Newbridge (29); Sallins (12); Celbridge (13); Monasterevin (16), Clane (17), Kilcock (8), Kilcullen (10); Naas (33) and Athy (22).

“While no monies have yet been collected, the process of valuations for seven sites is underway. A further eight sites are the subject of appeals to An Bord Pleanála and an additional 14 sites have been identified for issuing of Section 7 notices in Q2 2021.”