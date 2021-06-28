Kildare gardaí waiting for regulations on electric scooters

Kildare Joint Policing Committee meeting report

Kildare gardaí waiting for regulations on electric scooters

File photo

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Email:

senan.hogan@iconicnews.ie

Kildare Gardaí said they look forward to speedy regulation of electric scooters to bring them in line with road traffic laws.

Supt Eamonn Curley, who commented on the issue at the quarterly Joint Policing Committee meeting, said gardaí were not investigating regular accidents or injuries in relation to the mobility devices.

Raising the topic, Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said: “Increasingly we see a number of people on these scooters and I know that legislation is going through the Dáil at the moment.”

She added: “We need to make our streets safe for all users - pedestrians, cyclists, those on scooters and of course motorists.”

Supt Curley replied that gardaí are not seeing regular reports of accidents and injuries connected to them.

He added that legislation is being drafted at the moment to put measures into place to bring these e-scooters into line with road traffic legislation.

“I can certainly see the need for legislation and safety measures to control their use in our area.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie