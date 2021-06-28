Kildare gardaí waiting for regulations on electric scooters

Kildare Gardaí said they look forward to speedy regulation of electric scooters to bring them in line with road traffic laws.

Supt Eamonn Curley, who commented on the issue at the quarterly Joint Policing Committee meeting, said gardaí were not investigating regular accidents or injuries in relation to the mobility devices.

Raising the topic, Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said: “Increasingly we see a number of people on these scooters and I know that legislation is going through the Dáil at the moment.”

She added: “We need to make our streets safe for all users - pedestrians, cyclists, those on scooters and of course motorists.”

Supt Curley replied that gardaí are not seeing regular reports of accidents and injuries connected to them.

He added that legislation is being drafted at the moment to put measures into place to bring these e-scooters into line with road traffic legislation.

“I can certainly see the need for legislation and safety measures to control their use in our area.”