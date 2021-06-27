Kildare County Council engineers under ‘huge strain’ due to staff shortages

Council meeting report

Kildare County Council engineers under ‘huge strain’ due to staff shortages

Kildare County Council headquarters at Aras Chill Dara

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Email:

senan.hogan@iconicnews.ie

The engineering section of Kildare Co Council is under a “huge strain” according to District Engineer Brenda Cuddy.

Ms Cuddy told the June meeting of the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District that the office was down one-third of its normal staff.

An executive engineer who departed earlier this year has not been replaced, councillors heard.

Meanwhile the Council’s surface dressing programme this month will cover roads in Ballykelly, Rathangan and Pollardstown.

Road improvement works have also been completed near Moorefield GAA, Roseberry, Raheens in Caragh and the Bracknagh Road in Rathangan.

Footpath repairs were carried out in Newbridge and Kildangan.

