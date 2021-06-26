Exciting time to be a student at IT Carlow

Next year will be an eventful year for students at Institute of Technology Carlow.

IT Carlow will become a technological university, resulting in the south-east region producing its first university graduates in 2022.

This is an exciting time for IT Carlow’s 10,000 students who are pursuing 80 taught programmes to Level 10 (PhD by research) on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) in areas such as science, engineering, computing, business and humanities at its Carlow and Wexford campuses.

New courses recently announced at IT Carlow included the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Creative Computing and Digital Innovation at IT Carlow Wexford Campus and the Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy Technician Studies. Other industry ready’ programmes already offered by IT Carlow are the Bachelor of Science (Hons.) programmes in Computing in Interactive Digital Arts and Design, Digital Marketing with Analytics, Pharmaceutics and Drug Formulation, as well as Tourism and Event Management.

They sit alongside niche programmes, such as the B.Sc. (Hons) in Cybercrime & IT Security, the B. Sc. (Hons) in Brewing & Distilling and the Bachelor of Engineering in Aircraft Systems.

Courses bring learners into direct contact with professional practice through work placements, industry-based projects and clinical placements.

Future

Graduates of Institute of Technology Carlow engaged in employment or further studies at graduation is 93%, rising to 96% within six months of graduating – well above the national average of 80%.

Alumni are working with the most prestigious companies in the world, including organisations at the forefront of the computing, pharmaceutical and financial sectors.

A €150million capital investment programme has already delivered first-class lecture facilities, technology support, sports amenities, student services, a dedicated research & development facility, an aerospace centre and a teaching and learning centre. And there is more to come.

The €15million, 31-acre South Sports Campus will be launched in the coming months, providing six full-size playing pitches, one all-weather artificial GAA pitch, one grass GAA pitch, two grass soccer pitches, two grass rugby pitches, a 1.6km looped walking trail, 400-metre athletics track and pavilion building with changing rooms, meeting rooms and ancillary spaces.

Separately, a new Campus Northern Quarter is under development that will deliver the new Advanced Science and Technology Building, boasting 30 laboratories, a 40m Indoor Assessment Sprint Track and Altitude Chamber.

In parallel, a new Corporate Support Services Building will comprise administrative departments, a restaurant and café, atrium exhibition space and, outside, a public plaza.

Outside the lecture theatre, students are looking forward to a return in the months ahead to the institute’s many clubs and societies.

A strong sports programme and incredible sports facilities has led to a huge roll call of sporting title wins. It is no wonder that IT Carlow has, for two consecutive years, been voted the No. 1 institute of technology for sport in Ireland by Student Sport Ireland.

IT Carlow is a great place to ‘Start Your Story’. For further information, visit www.itcarlow.ie