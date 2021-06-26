KWWSPCA: Support our open-air bazaar this weekend

All are invited to our Open-Air Bazaar on Sunday June 27 at our Animal Shelter from 12pm to 3pm.

This is the first major fund-raising event for the KWWSPCA since last Summer. Covid 19 has hugely impacted our fund-raising efforts, so we would love if you could get behind us for this event. We were blessed last July with beautiful sunshine and we are hoping for a similar day on Sunday.

There is something for everyone, with stalls spread across our large field selling bric a brac, pet products, gifts, plants, home grown vegetables and furniture. The book stall has a range to suit everyone's taste and we will be serving tea, coffee and soft drinks. Our ever popular cake stall will have a wide range of delicious homemade cakes, buns and biscuits.

There is no entry fee and we have lots of free parking. As this is an outdoor event, If the weather is very bad on the 27th we will have to postpone until the following Sunday the July 4.

The KWWSPCA may have to leave its present Animal Shelter in the next few months.

The property is leased and although our landlord is happy for the Society to stay, the County Council has informed us that the road sightlines on leaving the property are dangerous and that we cannot continue to use the premises as an Animal Shelter.

Although we are fighting this decision, there is no guarantee that we will succeed and we may be forced to leave. We are actively seeking a new premises so that we can continue caring for the numerous animals that come into the care of the KWWSPCA .

We really do need your support to allow us to purchase a property when we find the right one.

So if you would like a great afternoon outdoors with a blue sky hopefully, please come along to our shelter at Athgarvan, eircode W12 EV60.