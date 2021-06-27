Property Watch: Ultra modern home near scenic Lough Gowna up for sale

Rathmore Cottage, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford has come on the market.

This bright ultra modern detached home is set on one acre just outside the village of Aughnacliff and only a few minutes drive to the scenic Lough Gowna, Strattens Shore and Leebeen Park.

This would make a fantastic first time buyers home or family home as theres huge potential to extend subject to planning permssion.

If Covid has taught us anything, once you have good access to Broadband (current provider Imagine) and you can possibly work from home a few days a week, you can now have the home you have always dreamed of !

Welcome to Rathmore Cottage,’ a quaint three bedroom detached cottage set on one acre in a private peaceful countryside setting.

This home has certainly plenty of charm and character, it was originally built in 1940 and extended in 2019.

Although internally it currently spans to 77.95 (m2) it offers huge potential to any buyer to extend to the rear/side subject to the relevant planning permission.

This home is not directly overlooked. It has an oil fired central heating system and internally the entrance hallway has tiled flooring, sliding barn style doors internally with steps leading down to a bright modern fitted kitchen with a feature stove with a back boiler and high ceilings.

It has a guide price of €165,000. For further information contact Nolan Properties Sale and Rentals (045) 855820 / (087) 9824282.