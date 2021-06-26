Kildare Property Watch: Curragh equestrian property has lots to offer

This is a substantial equestrian property with a residence and training facilities set on 41 acres.

Clunemore Lodge is a detached bungalow containing 3,027sq.ft. of spacious accommodation with a separate detached garage.

The house is approached through a recessed entrance from the Curragh Edge via a tarmacadam drive with mature gardens mainly in lawn enclosed by trees and hedges.

The equestrian facilities have a separate access with the benefit of 55 boxes, haybarn, two bedroom staff apartment, equestrian swimming pool, outdoor walker, indoor walker, three lane horse wash facility, dung stead and storage sheds.

The land is all in permanent pasture mainly enclosed by trees and hedges. Situated in an excellent sought after location fronting the Curragh Plains adjacent to the Curragh Racecourse, Schooling Grounds and Gallops.

Location

The property is close to the surrounding towns of Kildare (2½ miles), Newbridge (3 miles) with a wealth of amenities and facilities on your doorstep.

Excellent road and rail infrastructure is available with the M7 Motorway access at Junction 12 (Ballymany) 2¼ miles and a regular commuter rail service from Newbridge or Kildare Stations. Punchestown and Naas Racecourses are 10 miles.

Permission

Planning permission has been obtained for the demolition of the existing equestrian facilities and replacement with 36 stables, haybarn, horse wash bays, two covered horse walkers, covered lunging ring, machinery shed, single storey staff house, horse gallop and associated accommodation and site works.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 and Adrian Harley of CME Estate Agents 045-434138, who are guiding €1.3m and can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.